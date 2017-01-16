Mind the closing doors: Echoes of Thatcher in rail battle

Rona Jeff loved her job as a PR consultant for an education charity in central London.



Southern Rail, one of more than a dozen privatized railways that bring commuters into London, has seen 25 days of strikes over 10 months.



That task now sometimes falls to conductors who ride in train carriages; Southern says train drivers can do it themselves.



It would mean trains could sometimes run without a guard on board, although the company says it has no plans to reduce staff and will keep "supervisors" on trains to help passengers.



Unions are threatening more strikes against other railways.



Since Thatcher left office in 1990, Britain has experienced nearly three decades of labor peace, with only a fraction of the thousands of days per year lost to strikes that were typical from the 1950s through the 1980s.



Under Britain's complex 1990s rail privatization, tracks and train cars are still state-owned, but trains are run by private firms which in most cases keep the revenue from the tickets they sell, giving them an incentive to avert disruptive disputes.



The company says it will take ASLEF, the union representing its drivers, to the Supreme Court to try to halt further strikes this month.

