Tobacco giant BAT buys out US firm Reynolds for $49.4bn

British American Tobacco agreed Tuesday to pay almost $50 billion (47 billion euros) for control of U.S. firm Reynolds American, creating the world's largest listed tobacco company.



BAT will purchase the 57.8-percent of Reynolds American that it does not already own, BAT said, unveiling an improved cash-and-shares offer after the U.S. giant had rejected its previous $47-billion bid.



The deal brings together a raft of global brands, including BAT products Lucky Strike, Rothmans and Kent, and Reynolds' brands such as Newport, Camel and Pall Mall.



However, BAT says the Reynolds deal will create the biggest listed tobacco firm by net turnover and operating profit.

