Pound rebounds on Brexit speech

The British pound rebounded above $1.23 Tuesday after Prime Minister Theresa May declared that any Brexit deal would be voted by parliament.



Britain's parliament will be able to vote on any final Brexit agreement, Theresa May said Tuesday following pressure from lawmakers to have more say over leaving the European Union.



The news sent the pound rallying to $1.2340 -- the highest level for ten days.



The pound had collapsed on Monday to $1.1986, its lowest level since October's "flash crash" that had sent it to a 31-year low of $1.1841 .



May insisted Tuesday that Britain would seek a trade deal giving "the greatest possible access" to the market on its departure.

...