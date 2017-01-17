Spanish bankers with golden parachutes land in jail

A Spanish court has jailed five former executives who got millions in severance pay from a struggling bank that later had to be nationalized, a first in a country still reeling from banking bailouts.



The following year, NCG was nationalized to avoid bankruptcy as were other banks – and cash-strapped Spain eventually asked the European Union for a 41.3-billion-euro bailout of the banking sector in 2012 .



NCG received a total of nine billion euros in aid, and in 2013, Spain sold it to Venezuelan bank Banesco for one billion euros.

...