US announces $5.3B settlement with Credit Suisse

U.S. authorities Wednesday announced a $5.28 billion settlement with the European banking giant Credit Suisse, adding to the list of loose ends being wrapped up as Washington prepares to install a new president.



Wednesday's settlement with Credit Suisse confirms the announcement the bank made last month that it had reached an agreement with Washington over its role in the sale of the kind of toxic securities that led to the global financial crisis of 2008 .



The U.S. Justice Department had announced a similar deal with the German lender Deutsche Bank Tuesday.

...