Paramount gets Chinese investment worth a reported $1 bn

U.S. movie studio Paramount said Friday it was partnering with two Chinese film-industry companies in a deal that would reportedly see $1 billion in cash injected into the Hollywood giant.



Paramount signed a three-year agreement with Shanghai Film Group (SFG) and Beijing-based Huahua Media to co-finance and co-produce all of the U.S. studio's films, Paramount said in a statement on China's twitter-like Weibo platform.



SFG chairman Wang Kefei was quoted in Paramount's statement as saying the partnership will help to promote Chinese film content abroad, giving no details.

