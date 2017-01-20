Stocks rise before Trump takeover

Most European stock markets and Wall Street climbed Friday before Donald Trump's inauguration, with markets hoping that the US president's speech will expand on his planned economic policy.



Ahead of Trump's big day, stocks won support from data showing that China's economy enjoyed its first growth pick-up in two years.



The Chinese economy expanded by 6.8 percent in the final quarter of last year, the first improvement since the end of 2014, figures released Friday showed.



Elsewhere on Friday, the pound slid after official data showed British retail sales unexpectedly slumped 1.9 percent in December from the previous month, fuelling worries over Brexit.

...