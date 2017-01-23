Foxconn chief confirms mulling $7B investment

The head of Taiwan's tech giant Foxconn confirmed Sunday he as considering a $7 billion investment to make flat panels in the United States in a joint project with Japan's SoftBank.



Foxconn, a major supplier to Apple, had earlier said it was in "preliminary discussions" with U.S. officials about a potential investment but gave no details.



Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai, employs around a million workers at its factories across China and has operations in more than 10 countries.



Gou said Foxconn aims to increase investment in China this year to try to boost Sharp's market share there, but denied reports he had been pressured by China over his planned U.S. investment.

...