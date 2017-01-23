Travel sector zooms in on lucrative gay market

The travel sector is jazzing up its offer for gay tourists, who tend to spend more than most when away from home, taking it beyond parties in sunny hubs like Ibiza.



It also promoted bird-watching trips, local architecture and rural tourism to gay and lesbian travelers at a special section of the fair dedicated to the market segment.



Spanish airline Iberia as well as several hotels have launched special offers for this time of the year to appeal to gay travelers.



However, Bomkes warned that some gay people may actually be turned off by special offers and package tours that openly target the gay community.



The "gay-friendly" reputation of a hotel trails its location and the price-quality relationship as the most important factor when a gay tourists books accommodation, according to Community Marketing, a U.S. gay marketing firm.

...