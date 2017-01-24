EasyJet expects bigger earnings hit from weak pound

EasyJet expects full-year profits to suffer a bigger-than-expected hit with the pound down sharply since the Britain voted to exit the European Union, the no-frills airline said Tuesday.



EasyJet chief executive Carolyn McCall added that a hit from the current fuel price environment would also be larger than expected on group earnings for the year to September 30 .



Although lower oil prices reduce airlines' jet fuel costs, it leads also to increased competition among airlines as the savings trigger cheaper ticket fares.



Tuesday's update came in a first-quarter trading statement in which EasyJet announced rises to revenue thanks to higher passenger numbers.



EasyJet's heavy exposure to the uncertain British economy and weak pound have seen investors shun for a while the airline's shares, which slumped 42 percent last year, a drop much worse than its rivals.

