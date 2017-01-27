M&A boost helps EU shares stay at one-year high

European shares held around one-year highs Thursday, supported by mergers and acquisitions-related optimism, with Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion deal to buy Actelion lifting shares in the Swiss biotech firm.



Actelion surged 19.4 percent after the U.S. health care giant's move to make an all-cash purchase that includes spinning off Actelion's research and development pipeline.



The STOXX 600 added 0.2 percent, building on strong gains seen in the previous session when the pan-European index ended at its highest level since end-December 2015 .

