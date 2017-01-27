Britain's Tesco buys wholesaler Booker for £3.7 bn

Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco has agreed to buy Booker, the country's largest cash and carry wholesale supplier, for about 3.7 billion pounds ($4.64 billion), cementing its dominant position in the U.K.



The deal sees Lewis, who took the helm at Tesco in 2014 when the firm was in crisis and losing market share rapidly, switch to acquisition mode from his strategy of streamlining the sprawling international business.



His focus has been on reviving Tesco's main grocery business in Britain and over the last two years he has sold Tesco's South Korean arm for $6.1 billion, as well as its Turkish business and the Giraffe restaurant chain.

...