South Sudan aims to more than double oil output in 2017/18

South Sudan plans to more than double oil production to 290,000 barrels per day (bpd) in fiscal 2017/2018, the finance minister said Friday, indicating a target higher than the level recorded shortly before conflict erupted in late 2013 .



The nation, which seceded from Sudan in 2011 but plunged into civil war just over two years later, aimed to add 160,000 bpd to existing output of 130,000 bpd in the financial year starting in July, Minister Stephen Dheiu Dau told Reuters.



The main oil firms involved in South Sudan, which produced about 245,000 bpd until fighting flared at the end of 2013, are China National Petroleum Company (CNPC), Malaysia's state-run oil and gas firm Petronas and India's ONGC Videsh.

...