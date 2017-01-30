Toyota loses top-selling automaker crown in 2016

Toyota lost its crown as the world's top-selling automaker in 2016, company figures showed Monday, with the Japanese giant overtaken by Volkswagen as the industry prepares for an uncertain trade environment under Donald Trump.



However, the crisis seemed to have little effect on the firm's standing with drivers as it announced this month that annual sales rose 3.8 percent in 2016 .



On Monday Toyota said it sold 10.175 million vehicles worldwide last year, a 0.2 percent increase.



Japan's Kyodo News agency reported Monday that Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda will meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Friday, ahead of the latter's scheduled summit next week with Trump.

...