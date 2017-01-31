U.S. stocks fall, bonds rise with Trump in focus

U.S. stocks fell the most since the election, while Treasurys advanced with gold as Donald Trump's order on immigration raised concern that he may follow through with isolationist policies touted on the campaign trail, overshadowing a pro-growth agenda.



The rout in riskier assets Monday represented the biggest market rebuke yet to the new administration's policy preferences after U.S. stocks had staged one of the best-ever postelection rallies on speculation Trump would pursue pro-growth policies.



The index has gained 1.5 percent in January and is higher by 6.3 percent since Trump's election.



The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 1.1 percent and emerging-market equities declined by 0.5 percent.



The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index retreated 0.4 percent, pushing its loss in January past 2 percent.

...