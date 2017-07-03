Nike out in front as S&P 500 climbs 8 pct in first half

Despite several bouts of turbulence in recent weeks, the S&P 500 tech sector rose almost 17 per cent.



Biotechs have also had a quite a strong run in the first half, with the Nasdaq sector index soaring some 17.9 per cent.



Nike led the S&P 500 with its shares up nearly 9 per cent to $57.79, after the athletic apparel maker delivered an upbeat sales outlook and announced a new partnership with Amazon.



Nike expects sales in fiscal 2018 to rise by a mid-to-high single-digit percentage, and posted better than expected fiscal fourth-quarter results, as profits rose 19 per cent to $1.1bn, from $846m in the year-ago period.



That translated to earnings of 60 cents a share, up from 49 cents a year ago, and beating Wall Street estimates of 50 cents.

...