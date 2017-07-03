Tesla: First Model 3 to be built Friday

The first Tesla Model 3 electric car for the masses should come off the assembly line on Friday with the first deliveries in late July, the company's CEO says.



Tesla says the five-seat car will be able to go 215 miles (346 kilometers) on a single charge and will be sporty, accelerating from zero to 97 kph in under six seconds.



Musk tweeted that the company expects to produce 100 cars in August and more than 1,500 in September.



Musk earlier had said Tesla would make 10,000 Model 3s per week by December.



Tesla hasn't said how many people have put down $1,000 refundable deposits for the Model 3, but Musk has said people who put down a deposit now won't get a car until the end of 2018, suggesting it could be close to 500,000 .



Tesla made just 84,000 cars last year.

...