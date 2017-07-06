Japan concludes political agreement to reach free trade deal with EU

In the works for four years, what will be known as the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement, has been pushed over the line towards a final treaty signature in the coming months by the election of Trump and his moves to ditch a Pacific trade pact that included Japan and leave talks with the EU in limbo.



Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that with 40 percent of world trade, the EU and Japan would form the world's biggest open economic area, accounting for a third of global economic output.



The European Union currently exports nearly $100 billion of goods and services to Japan.

...