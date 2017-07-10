News outlets seek to negotiate with Google, Facebook on ads

News outlets are seeking permission from Congress for the right to negotiate jointly with Google and Facebook, two companies that dominate online advertising and online news traffic.



Google and Facebook combined will account for 60 percent of the U.S. digital advertising market this year, according to the research firm eMarketer.



For example, the company says it is testing new products to help its users discover local news on Facebook. The company also says it's working to cut down on false news and clickbait headlines in favor of "quality journalism".

...