Venice is full of secret palazzos for sale

The rear of a midsize palazzo on Venice's Grand Canal doesn't look like much – a wrought-iron gate, a stucco wall, a few windows with black shutters.



That might change soon: The house is secretly on the market.



"We select the people in advance," said Serena Bombassei, head of sales for Venice Real Estate, an affiliate of Knight Frank. She was standing in the entrance hall of an apartment that comprised most of the piano nobile of a 15th-century Gothic villa, also on the Grand Canal.



So, too, are the gold-leaf paneling in what's now the bedroom, the elaborate frescoes that line the main reception hall, the painted beamed ceilings, and the clear Murano chandeliers that dot the apartment.



To that end, Bombassei (and the apartment owner) opted to put the apartment on the market only via a password-protected website, and they refuse to acknowledge even a rough price range for the listing.



One apartment, which was renovated by a French and Italian couple, was recently put on the market for 8.8 million euros.



Similarly, an apartment near the Hotel Cipriani on Giudecca has a full internet listing.

