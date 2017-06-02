Stock markets rise as sterling tumbles

Stock markets mostly rose Thursday, while the pound extended losses on growing uncertainty about the outcome of next week's British election.



However, Shanghai shed 0.5 percent following the release of the private Caixin purchasing managers index of manufacturing, which showed activity contracted in May for the first time in 11 months.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent following the release of data showing a strong pickup in U.S. private-sector hiring in May. Private payrolls firm ADP reported that U.S. companies added 253,000 jobs last month, much above the 180,000 forecast by analysts.



Eyes are on the release Friday of U.S. jobs data, which will provide investors a better handle on what the Fed will likely do.

...