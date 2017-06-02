Italy looking less gloomy with good news on growth and banks

As Italy moves toward possible early elections, a surprise acceleration in economic growth and a preliminary deal on the rescue of the country's third-biggest bank provided the government with some much-needed good news.



Thursday's report from Istat showed that gross domestic product rose 0.4 percent in the first quarter, twice as fast as initially estimated and the fastest since the final quarter of 2010 .



The GDP report showed that consumer spending increased 0.5 percent in the first quarter.



Sales abroad rose 0.7 percent, though strong import growth meant external demand subtracted from GDP in the period.

...