Bank of England faces strike action over pay

Staff at the Bank of England will begin voting Thursday on whether to hold a strike this year in protest at below-inflation pay rises, union sources told Reuters. Unite, Britain's biggest union, is consulting members on whether to take industrial action at the 323-year-old bank, which employs around 3,600 people, after they were awarded a 1 percent pay rise for this year.



In 1994, IT staff at the bank were balloted for strike action after a pay dispute but voted against it.



Britain faces the prospect of a wave of strikes in different industries this summer, with nurses and teachers threatening to stop work over issues ranging from pay deals to pensions.



Unite said some bank staff earn less than 20,000 pounds ($25,700) a year imposing a 1 percent pay rise will potentially leave them and their families facing financial hardship.

