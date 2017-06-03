Pound’s pre-Brexit election boost evaporates

British Prime Minister Theresa May calling a snap vote seemed like the best news imaginable for all those wondering when they could call the bottom of the pound's Brexit-driven 20 percent fall.



Strategists, traders and bank salespeople fell over themselves on April 18 to argue the election would strengthen May's hand over hard-line euroskeptics in her own party and, more generally, remove election risk from imminent talks with Brussels on Britain's departure from the European Union.



The pound surged almost 4 percent in three weeks, topping $1.30 for the first time in six months and prompting banks and the big asset managers who dominate financial markets to cash in profits made betting against sterling since last June.



But in the past 10 days of conflicting opinion polls, that boost has evaporated and investors now face Brexit talks, and all the difficult headlines they will bring, with sterling again looking vulnerable. In trade-weighted terms, the pound is back where it was on April 9 .

