Dollar tanks on U.S. jobs data; other reports lift stocks

The U.S. dollar fell to seven-month lows Friday after data showed the U.S. economy created fewer jobs than expected in May, but Wall Street equities shrugged off the news to hit new highs and an index of global equity markets also set a record. U.S. job growth slowed last month and employment gains in the prior two months were not as strong as previously reported, suggesting the labor market was losing momentum despite the unemployment rate falling to a 16-year low of 4.3 percent.



Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell to nearly seven-month lows while short-dated yields touched their lowest in more than two weeks after the U.S. employment data suggested a cautious Fed policy beyond June.



U.S. 10-year Treasurys rose 19/32 in price to push their yields down to 2.1487 percent.

...