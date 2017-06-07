Jitters push Treasury yields, dollar to seven-month lows

U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar dropped to seven-month lows Tuesday and world stocks slid as political uncertainty from the United States to the Middle East and weakness in commodity markets pushed investors away from risky assets.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 31.09 points, or 0.15 percent, to 21,152.95, the S&P 500 lost 5 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,431.1 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.70 points, or 0.11 percent, to 6,288.98 .



The broad Euro STOXX 600 was down 0.7 percent while German stocks were down 1.05 percent.



Investors instead bought gold, U.S. Treasurys and German government bonds – some of the safest assets in the world – thrusting gold prices to seven-week highs and German 10-year borrowing costs to six-week lows. U.S. Treasury yields dropped to a seven-month low of 2.129 percent at one stage.

...