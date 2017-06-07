Declare offshore wealth? Russia tycoons prefer to leave

Some of Russia's superrich have given up residency to escape a 2014 law requiring them to disclose offshore assets, wealthy businessmen told Reuters, a practice that could keep billions of dollars hidden from Moscow's tax authorities. Interviews with more than a dozen people familiar with the practice – including prominent tycoons, wealth managers, lawyers and current and former officials – suggest a swath of Russia's national wealth is now in the hands of a new class of semiexiled oligarchs, who keep bases in their homeland but escape its tax net by spending fewer than 183 days a year there.



Two more declined to say whether they had done so, but, like Potanin, said they also knew many fellow oligarchs who had.



No official data has been made public on how many people have given up Russian residency to escape the law, or the overall size of the assets they have shielded from Russian tax jurisdiction through the practice.



But Russian law firm Egorov, Puginsky, Afanasiev and Partners said it had conducted a survey of around 300 wealthy Russians and found as many as 40 percent of those with offshore companies had given up residency in Russia.



In response to Reuters questions, Russia's Economy Ministry said the de-offshorization law was in line with global practice.

