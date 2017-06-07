IIF: $1 trillion to flow to emerging markets

Nonresident capital inflows to emerging markets should reach $970 billion this year, a 35 percent increase from 2016, the Institute of International Finance said in a report released Tuesday.



The IIF projects nonresident inflows to increase by $252 billion this year from 2016 .



Capital inflows from nonresidents had fallen to a 12-year low in 2015 .



Despite the rebound in capital inflows from foreigners, the IIF anticipates overall net capital outflows from emerging markets, led by resident capital outflows from China.

...