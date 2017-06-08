Electric car market goes zero to 2 million in five years

The number of electric vehicles on the road rocketed to 2 million in 2016 after being virtually nonexistent just five years ago, according to the International Energy Agency.



Despite the rapid growth, electric vehicles still represent just 0.2 percent of total light-duty vehicles.



In order to limit global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius, the target set by the landmark Paris Agreement on climate change, the world will need 600 million electric vehicles by 2040, according to the IEA.



After struggling for consumer acceptance, Tesla Inc. has made electric vehicles cool and trendy, and is pushing into the mass market with the new Model 3 sedan.

