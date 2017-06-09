China’s WH Group targets beef, poultry assets in U.S., Europe

Smithfield Foods Inc.'s owner, China-based WH Group Ltd., is scouting for U.S. and European beef and poultry assets to buy, in a move that would sharpen its rivalry with global meat packers Tyson Foods Inc. and JBS SA. Expanding into beef and poultry would bring U.S.-based Smithfield, the world's largest pork producer, more in line with competitors Tyson, JBS and BRF SA, which each process pork, chicken and beef.



Chein declined to provide a timeline for expanding into the U.S. beef and poultry business or say how much money the company aims to spend.



JBS, in response to questions from Reuters Wednesday, said its core U.S. assets, including chicken company Pilgrim's Pride Corp., are not for sale.

...