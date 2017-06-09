Draghi: ECB needs patience as inflation stays subdued

Mario Draghi said the euro region still isn't generating enough inflation, overshadowing improved prospects for the economy that led officials to upgrade their growth assessment.



The change in the assessment of risks for the economy sets the scene for the ECB to start a discussion about the timing for the removal of the stimulus, though the tone of Draghi's appearance suggests officials aren't yet ready for such a debate.



Draghi said that the underlying inflation was "basically the same" and nothing substantial has happened.



Draghi spoke on the same day the EU's statistics office said the euro area economy grew faster at the start of the year than previously estimated, driven by domestic demand.



The change could lift 2017 growth to 2 percent, Draghi said, higher than the official forecast presented at the start of the news conference for 1.9 percent expansion this year.

...