Uber weighs shake-up ahead of inquiry report

Uber was mulling a shake-up of top management Monday, including a possible leave of absence for its chief executive, as the ride-sharing giant prepares to release results of an independent inquiry into misconduct and ethical practices, reports said.



Other media reported that Uber may part ways with senior vice president Emil Michael, who has been at the center of many questionable practices at the company.



The company also ousted Eric Alexander, who headed Asia-Pacific operations, after reports said he read and discussed medical information about a woman raped in India in 2014 during an Uber ride.



Last month, Uber fired executive Anthony Levandowski, who came from Google's self-driving car unit now known as Waymo, for failing to meet a deadline to turn over information for an internal investigation.

