Singapore to bankroll China’s global aims

Singapore is offering up its financial industry to help bankroll China's ambition to develop a network of ports, railways, power plants and other projects across a broad swath of Asia, Europe and east Africa.



Longstanding relations between China and Singapore were tested in recent months by Singapore's support for an international court ruling against China's territorial claims to most of the South China Sea.



Wang said the two nations had established a platform of shared interests that included Singapore's financial capabilities and a planned road, railway and port route from inland China to Singapore through the Chinese coastal province of Guangxi.



That means underlying tensions are likely to continue between China and Singapore, Chong suggested.

