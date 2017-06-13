U.S. tech sell-off eases, dollar little changed

The rout in U.S. technology shares showed signs of easing after spreading to Asia and Europe on concern the group had risen too far too quickly.



The Nasdaq 100 Index fell almost 2 percent before cutting the drop to 1 percent.



Samsung Electronics Co., ASML Holding NV and Tencent Holdings Ltd. led declines in Europe and Asia.



Treasurys and the dollar were little changed.



The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell less than 0.1 percent after gaining 0.5 percent over the previous three sessions.



The yield on 10-year Treasurys rose one basis point to 2.21 percent.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined 1.2 percent, as Tencent Holdings Ltd. fell 2.5 percent.

...