Business confidence plummets as political crisis grips Britain

Britain's descent into political crisis just days before Brexit talks begin has sapped confidence among business leaders and infuriated bosses who were already grappling with the fallout from the vote to leave the EU.



The failure by Prime Minister Theresa May to win a parliamentary majority in last week's election has pushed the world's fifth-largest economy toward a level of political uncertainty not seen since the 1970s.



A survey by the Institute of Directors found only 20 percent of its nearly 700 members were now optimistic about the British economy over the next 12 months, compared with 57 percent who were quite or very pessimistic.



The collapse in confidence, which follows a short-term drop after last year's Brexit vote, coincides with a slowdown in the wider economy that has taken hold since the start of this year, as rising inflation pushes up the price of goods.



The Confederation of British Industry warned there was now a risk businesses would cut back on investment, which has largely held up since last year's Brexit vote.

