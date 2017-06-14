Pound lifted from postelection lows

The British pound rebounded Tuesday from postelection lows as surging inflation sparked talk of possible interest rate hikes. In afternoon London deals, the pound climbed as high as $1.2738 following official data showing British Consumer Price Index inflation spiked to a near four-year peak of 2.9 percent in June.



The Bank of England, led by governor Mark Carney and tasked with keeping inflation close to a 2 percent target, will announce its latest interest rate decision Thursday.



Inflation unexpectedly hit 2.9 percent last month, which was the highest level since June 2013 .



The pound tumbled Friday to a seven-week low at $1.2636 in the wake of the election result.

