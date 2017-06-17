U.S. acts to seize stolen assets, Picasso in 1MDB probe

The U.S. Justice Department has taken legal action to recover an additional half a billion dollars in assets stolen from an investment fund established by Malaysia's prime minister, bringing the total claims to more than $1.7 billion. The assets include a Picasso painting given to actor Leonardo DiCaprio and the rights to two Hollywood films, the department said.



1MDB said Friday that it is not a party to the civil lawsuit filed by the U.S. Justice Department and had never been contacted in relation to the case.



U.S. authorities have not charged Low with any crime.



It is one of three Hollywood films that the Justice Department says were funded with tens of millions of dollars stolen from 1MDB by Jho Low.



The Justice Department filing Thursday also alleged that Low also used $9.2 million diverted from 1MDB bond sales to buy a collage made by New York artist Jean-Michel Basquiat that was also given to DiCaprio.

...