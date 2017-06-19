Out with the new in with the old – that’s the future

Google has announced that it is to buy 300 "modular apartment units" as a way to help employees facing high housing costs in Silicon Valley.



The best response there to the news that Google employees could soon be living in the climate-controlled factory-produced equivalent of a tied cottage was "Google beta tests feudalism".



Being paid in company scrip into a company bank?



In it, Elroy Dimson, Paul Marsh and Mike Staunton of London Business School look at how investors should think about the long-term industry weightings in their portfolios.



Most analysis into IPOs shows that new businesses underperform: the average underperformance for 2,499 new listings from 1975 to 2004 in the UK was about 30 per cent in the five years post listing.



The managers of the CFIC Crux UK Fund (who are finding equity valuations "very challenging") look, for example, at the very seasoned Unilever. An old valuation rule of thumb, they say, is that you should pay 0.1x revenue for each 1 per cent of operating margin – so a 15 per cent operating margin should command a 1.5x enterprise value to revenue multiple (EV/R).

