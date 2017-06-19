Tech-savvy millennial entrepreneurs lead

That is according to a survey of 4,038 entrepreneurs in 11 countries with a minimum income of $250,000 .



According to HSBC Private Bank, which commissioned the research, the younger generation is working "smarter," spending two-and-a-half hours more a week on strategy and managing staff than entrepreneurs over 50 .



According to the HSBC report, while entrepreneurs in the UK are spending approximately an hour-and-a-half less on work each day, the average turnover for a British business was $11.8m, compared with the global mean of $11.3m.



UK entrepreneurs are also becoming wealthier at a much younger age.



For the Forum of Private Business, which represents more than 13,000 small and medium-sized companies, the figures showed how the rise in technology has driven a growth in businesses largely run by millennials.

