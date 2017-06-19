Fifty years old – but do ATMS have a future?

James Shepherd-Barron remembers walking down a high street in Dorking, Surrey, in 1967 when his father John came up with the idea that would lead to the creation of the world's first ATM.



Unable to access cash outside branch hours, John Shepherd-Barron was inspired to devise a machine that could provide instant access to banknotes at any time of day. Five decades on, as the automated teller machine prepares to celebrate its 50th birthday this month, the future of the "hole in the wall" is in the spotlight.



When the first ATM was launched the same year, providing cash around the clock, it was considered groundbreaking.



Despite pioneering the ATM, the UK fell behind in its later development.



Such progress reflects the expanding functionality of ATMs at a time when UK banks are closing branches. In the past two years, the largest lenders have shut some 1,000 branches, leaving some communities with no high street contact with their bank.



It's not just cash that can be withdrawn from an ATM.

...