The U.S. weed rush and white-collar cannabis CEOs

This week in New York, around 120 people took part in workshops on where and how to invest in cannabis, an estimated $7 billion industry, on the sidelines of the fourth annual World Cannabis Congress.



Mark Giannone and his son Justin, who traveled in from neighboring New Jersey, were among the wannabe cannabis CEOs.



Connecticut, like New Jersey and New York, have legalized the medicinal use of cannabis.



Twenty-nine states and the city of Washington have authorized the use of cannabis for medicinal purposes.



One speaker, Nichole West, is upfront about the difficulties of making it work in a nascent industry.



A cannabis pioneer, she talks openly about bouncing back from bankruptcy to become, at age 32, vice president of Sweet Leaf, a company of more than 400 people that grows and sells cannabis and offshoot products.

...