Australia to restrict gas exports due to domestic shortage

Australia's government will restrict gas exports from next year in an effort to contain soaring energy prices in the domestic market, the prime minister said Tuesday.



The government will introduce new regulations from July 1 that will require energy companies such as ExxonMobil, Shell, Santos and Origin to give Australian customers priority access to gas supply before it is exported.



After the Australian supply shortfall is calculated, new regulations to restrict gas exports will take effect on Jan. 1 .

