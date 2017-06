German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday she was prepared to consider new French President Emmanuel Macron's proposals for a shake-up of the eurozone.



Merkel, who is running for a fourth term in a September general election, said Germany would be open to an "economic government" to pool "best practices" for promoting jobs and growth among the 19 eurozone members.



The bilateral panel will report to a joint ministerial meeting of the eurozone's two biggest players in July.

...