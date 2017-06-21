European shares slip as weak oil weighs on energy, mining

Stocks sensitive to the price of oil fell Tuesday, putting pressure on European shares, with the pan-European benchmark ending lower after a strong start. Eurozone blue chips closed 0.4 percent lower and the regional STOXX index fell 0.6 percent, retreating from a two-week high and giving up most of the gains made in the previous session.



Europe's oil and gas companies fell more than 2 percent with Royal Dutch Shell down 2.3 percent and BP down 2.6 percent after oil prices hit seven-month lows.



Broker action also took Domino's Pizza shares to fall 6.5 percent to 16-month lows.

...