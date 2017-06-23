Fake online stores reveal gamblers’ shadow banking system

A network of dummy online stores offering household goods has been used as a front for internet gambling payments, a Reuters examination has found.



Richardson said Agora processes payments for poker and works with "hundreds" of online gambling sites.



Reuters placed orders for household products on six other websites, all owned by companies in the U.K. All the orders went unfilled and payment was refunded without comment. The sites used the same mail server as one of Agora's web addresses, agrsupport.net, according to domain name records.



The site helplines were answered by three individuals who all said they worked for Agora, a company that specialized in processing gambling payments.



When Reuters made payments on the seven sites, in each case the reporter's credit details were processed by Deutsche Payment, a payment processor headquartered in Berlin.



After Reuters approached the payment processing companies, all seven online stores stopped accepting payments, although they remain visible online.



It was not possible for Reuters to determine which bank or banks work with Deutsche Payment or Agora.

...