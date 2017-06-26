EU to slap Google with record fine this week: sources

The EU's powerful anti-trust regulator will slap Google with a record fine as early as Tuesday in another European blow against a US tech giant, sources said.



Led by hard-charging European Commission competition chief Margrethe Vestager, the EU will impose a massive penalty against Google that would break the previous record of 1.06 billion euros set in 2009 against Intel, the US chipmaker.



More importantly for Google, Brussels will demand that the US tech giant change its business practices to meet the EU's concerns.



In the other Google cases, the EU is examining Google's AdSense advertising service and its Android mobile phone software.

