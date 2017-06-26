Cyprus signs deal to build 'Europe's largest casino'

Cyprus signed a deal Monday for the construction of what officials say will be Europe's biggest casino.



The proposed casino will include 136 gambling tables and 1,200 gambling machines, while the adjoining luxury hotel will have a 500-room capacity, a health spa and 1,500-seat concert hall.



An interim casino in Limassol and four smaller casinos in Cyprus' other cities will start operating early next year, said Choy.



Cyprus tourism officials expect to reach another record number of tourist arrivals this year after a record-setting 2016 which saw almost 3.2 million holidaymakers arriving on the island.

