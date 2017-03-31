Credit Suisse apparent target of massive tax fraud probe

Authorities in Europe and Australia announced a sweeping tax evasion probe Friday reportedly targeting Credit Suisse clients and top employees, as officials detailed arrests and the seizure of artworks and gold.



There was no definitive confirmation that Credit Suisse was the main target of the fraud investigations, run by at least four European countries and Canberra and apparently involving hundreds of suspects.



Dutch prosecutors said dozens of people were being probed for tax fraud and money laundering, and that "administrative records" had on Thursday been seized from "a Swiss bank" which they did not name.



It also made no mention of Credit Suisse, but said the investigation should serve as a stark reminder to institutions that aim to help clients evade tax.



Credit Suisse has previously been in the crosshairs of tax officials.

...