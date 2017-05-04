A relief map for Greek debt?

Pretty much everyone agrees that Greece needs debt relief; what they don't agree on is what debt relief means. Easing Greece's fiscal path forward is likely to be the next great struggle in the country's agonizing, seven-year, three-package bankruptcy saga now that a bailout pact has opened the door a crack to discussions on relief.



Only this time it will not just pit Greece against its lenders, but lender against lender as well.



There is less objection to stretching out payments, cutting interest on the EU debt and making repayments flexible enough that they do not amount to more than 15 percent of Greece's GDP annually.



The IMF says Greece can hit 2.2 percent in 2018 and aim at 3.5 percent annually in 2019-2021 .



Eurozone lenders, however, want Greece to sustain a 3.5 percent primary surplus target over a slightly longer period to be able to pay the annual interest rates for its debt.

...