Eurozone economy gets strong start in 2017

Growth in the eurozone remained resilient in the first quarter of 2017 as the economy continued to brush off the unknowns of Brexit and a high stakes election in France, data showed Wednesday. The fresh data lent credence to a survey last month suggesting the eurozone economy is growing at its fastest pace since it emerged from the worst of the financial crisis six years ago.



The EU's Eurostat statistics agency said growth in the eurozone landed at 0.5 percent in the first quarter of 2017, the same as the previous quarter and on par with analyst forecasts.



The eurozone economy has seen a steady period of growth, expanding by 1.7 percent in 2016 .

...